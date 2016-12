China snubs India again, blocks proposal at UN to list Masood Azhar as terrorist

On earlier occasions too, China had defended its second technical hold to prevent a UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar saying there were “different views” on India’s application

If China Protects Terrorist Masood Azhar, India will paint it as terror abettor