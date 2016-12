China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone open to international companies



Hu Zheng

The China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone is open

“I believe and hope that as the China-Belarus industrial park grows larger, as its influence and fame grow stronger, efforts to attract investments will become more successful. It is an open park. We are not building a Chinese-Belarusian park but an international one. And we welcome companies with investments from any country,” said the SZAO Industrial Park Development Company CEO.

“One can say that now the park has all the necessary conditions for attracting investments,” stressed Hu Zheng.

