But Zou Jialai, a Shanghai lawyer who has represented private companies in salt-related cases, cautioned against trumpeting an end to the monopoly. Zou said he expects state-owned firms to continue to control how salt is sold here, but with more competition than before.



"I want to say that it is not reform; it is just an improvement," Zou said. "The monopoly is still on, and it is improper."

