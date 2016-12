China battles through year of rising trade challenges, but fight will go on

As of Monday, there had been more than 260 anti-dumping measures or investigations against Chinese goods this year from countries and regions on all continents and at different levels of economic development, from South America to Africa and from the US to Argentina

By country, more than 40 of the protectionist measures or investigations in 2016 were taken by the US and the EU, while emerging economies like India, Brazil and South Africa took more than 70 anti-dumping measures or investigations against Chinese exports.

"Tall trees catch the wind," Sang told the Global Times on Sunday. "As the world's largest trading nation, the leading exporter of more than 220 products and top trading partner for more than 100 countries and regions, China is an easy target for many countries in trade competition."

