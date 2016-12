On 25 Decemeber 1876, Monday a weak and underweight baby born in the family of Jinnabhai and Mithibai. At that time no one knows that this baby had born with date to destiny. A boy who later change the map of the world. This baby boy spent his earliest life in Karachi and then went to London. He was a normal boy who dont gave much attention towards his studies but his mother Mithibai knows him very well. She used to say that;

Jinnabhai You Wait, My Muhammad Ali will do well and many people will be jealous of him."

Moreover her last words for Muhammad Ali Jinnah before she departed from this world was;

" My Son is to be Destined to be a Rajah."

And later, he proved that Yes, He was a Child of Destiny. Through his day and night hardworking for a cause to get a separate homeland for sub-continent Muslims become a reality. That weak and underweight baby boy became the Father of Nation. He changed the map of the world and gave Muslims what they were dreaming for many years.

At last, Father of Nation gave us this beloved land to live on.its now our responsibility to make this land a heaven on earth. We all belong to this Beloved Green and White