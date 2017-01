China joins IMF on cash-strapped countries' calling lists

Concerns grow that Beijing's largesse could increase debt load for poor nations

January 10, 2017 10:40 pm JST Andrew Cainey

Zhu Min, former deputy managing director of the IMF, at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru in October 2015.

© Reuters

strings attached

Cost-benefit analysis

A decision on asking for IMF or Chinese support then becomes a choice

IMF has been criticized for an overly standardized "Washington consensus"

"Beijing consensus"