If you look at post colonial history, areas under same colonial master might end up under one or more countries. But there are zero evidence that different colonies from two different colonial masters gain independence and than join together. Gia is a post independence event. And Goa is much smaller.



What I'm saying is that if Britain didn't unite and create India, the number of countries that exist in India today would be no less than the number of colonial masters that rule India. Again, you need to ignore enclaves and focus on whole states.



Another example is Canada. Would Canada exist as a whole if Britain didn't take Quebec from the French. They took Quebec in the same war that they expelled French from India and thus lay the foundation for uniting India.







Very good examples.

