Russian air traffic controllers have lost contact with a Tu-154 airliner reportedly belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry, sources in emergency services told Russian media.a source in the country's Emergencies Ministry told RIA Novosti.According to preliminary information the plane had 82 passengers onboard and ten crew members.Another source familiar with the matter told Interfax that the plane went off radar when the Tu-154 was still maneuvering in Russian airspace over the Black Sea, shortly after take off.another source told RIA, adding that the plane departed at 5:20am local time and failed to check in with the tower at 5:40am.The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) told RIA Novosti that the flight was. According to sources cited by Russia's LifeNews, the plane had allegedly been heading to Latakia province in Syria.DETAILS TO FOLLOW