Reina nightclub attacker who killed 39 nabbed in Istanbul

ISTANBULPublished 22 hours agoReina nightclub attacker Abdulgadir Masharipov, who killed 39 people in a nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, was captured by Turkish security forces late Monday.The Uzbek attacker was caught in his Kyrgyz friend's house in Esenyurt district of Istanbul. The Daesh terrorist is now being transferred to Istanbul Police Headquarters.Police have been after the terrorist since January 1. Security forces have previously raided a house in Istanbul's Maltepe district and detained Masharipov's wife, whose identity has been kept hidden. Previous reports stated that his wife and his family members had been detained by police after the attack."I learned about the attack from TV. I didn't know that my husband was a Daesh terrorist, let alone a sympathizer," media reports had quoted his wife as saying.After staging the attack on the nightclub, the terrorist went to a house in Zeytinburnu, where his wife and children were brought to. Masharipov then took his 4-year-old son and went missing."We said goodbye to each other and he left the house," Masharipov's wife told anti-terror police during her interrogation.Previous reports have said that after attacking Reina, Masharipov went to Zeytinburnu with a taxi and asked workers at a local Uighur restaurant to give money to the driver. Uighurs were among those detained after the attack, while the owner of the restaurant, identified as Şemsettin Dursun, has denied any connection to the attack.Well done! I hope he'll rot in jail for ever and a day.