According to China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp's official news: the Corp is now developing very powerful electromagnetic catapult to launch rockets into space.There are two series of rockets under developement, including the Qingzhou series liquid fueled rocket and Yuzhou series electric hyprid rockets, will be designed to launch from electromagnetic catapult.It will be a huge leap-forward in human being's space development.China's nearest competitor, the US, now struggle to developing properly EMAL to launch aircrafts in CVs or launch a few kg's weight bullets etc, whilst China is developing electromagnetic catapult launch tens of tonnes -weight rockets to space, so it is safe to say that China's electromagnetic catapult is likely leave the US in the dusts again.