BATL has received production orders worth Rs 300 crore from Isro, DRDO and European agencies, Mishra said adding that the company has made profits in the past three years and that it was on a growth trajectory.

"The country's current defence procurement policy is geared for system integration and for BATL, it is an opportunity to undertake system designs for weapons development. The BATL is on a growth path and I will give the credit for it to the company staff," he said.