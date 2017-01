In November, India signed a $737-million deal with the US for buying 145 155-mm 42-caliber M777 guns. In November, India signed a $737-million deal with the US for buying 145 155-mm 42-caliber M777 guns.

$660 million deal for mobile heavy artillery weapons

its third major gun purchase in the past year

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

partnered with South Korea’s Hanwha Techwin

contract for the 100 guns offered by L&T is pending final clearance and will soon go to the Cabinet Committee on Security for approval

Since July last year, India’s state-owned Ordnance Factory delivered six locally-made 155-mm 45-caliber ‘Dhanush’ guns. In November, India signed a $737-million deal with the US for buying 145 155-mm 42-caliber M777 guns