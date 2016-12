“We are here to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto who laid down her life for the sake of democracy and supremacy of law in the country but never compromised her principles,” Dr Safdar Abbasi and Ms Naheed Khan said.



They added that Benazir Bhutto had strengthened the party with her 30 years’ struggle but, thanks to Zardari, the party had now been confined to Sindh only.



They said that party workers were dejected and the party itself was gradually losing popularity in Sindh.

