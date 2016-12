Best Apps and Games of the Week

Angry Birds Blast

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

Hot Wheels: Race Off

Angry Birds Blast is a color matching game popularized by Candy Crush Saga, where you match colored balloons and free the trapped birds.The latest installment in Telltale's The Walking Dead series features a new character named Javier trying to rescue his family. He is joined by Clementine, a recurring character from the previous games in the series, who is now older and wiser. The game features the same point and click style of gameplay that Telltale is known for, along with decision making that affects the outcome of the story.Hot Wheels: Race Off is a racing game where you race Hot Wheels cars on the toy tracks. The gameplay is very similar to Hill Climb Racing, with similar controls and the same ludicrous physics, just that it's a bit more polished and better looking with a bigger development budget and Mattel's branding.