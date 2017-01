BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi

Mohiuddin Molla, Comilla

Published at 08:23 PM January 12, 2017

The body of a Bangladeshi national, beaten to dead by the Indian nationals at Haidarabad village under Kalmachhara police station in Tripura, was handed over to Bangladesh on Thursday.“Indian Border Security Force (BSF) members handed over the body of Jasim Uddin, 45, son of Ibrahim Mia, a resident in Begumganj upazila in Noakhali, around 4pm,” said Uttam Kumar, officer-in-charge of Burichang police station.OC Uttam Kumar and Subedar Golam Ahmed, company commander of Shogkuchail BOP of the Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB), received the body from BSF in Choranal frontier in Burichang upazila, Comilla, said police.The OC said: “BSF informed us on Wednesday early morning, Indian nationals beat Jasim up indiscriminately in allegation of stealing at Haidarabad village in Tripura, leaving him critically injured.”Later, Jasim was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed his injuries on Wednesday afternoon, he added.Nur Alam, brother of the deceased, told the police that Jasim was mentally challenged and has been remained missing from a week.