There might be thousands of shias in punjab but still the terrorist organisations who've been persecuting hazaras originated from punjab .

Their target are hazaras as it's a vulnerable community . Hazaras are not safe in punjab , give them a high security area in Quetta or other parts of pakistan.



No, im not lahori , I'm from quetta .

Recently 5 hazaras were injured and two killed in Quetta gun attack few days ago .



Government is so irresponsible about Quetta . As if we're an Afghan city .





It doesn't matter bro .

Hazaras are equally persecuted in Afghanistan too , they've right to live safe here if they're serving your country .

Click to expand...