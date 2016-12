Annoying Things Pakistani Shopkeepers Do

1. When you walk by the shop, they insist you come inside to check out their ‘naya maal’





2. When you go inside, albeit a bit reluctantly, they start to show off their ‘latest designer collection’



3. They keep telling you that everything is imported



4. They make you believe that every print in the shop will look beautiful on you





5. They try to prove that to you by wrapping the cloth around themselves





6. They make you believe that dupatta color does match the shirt piece