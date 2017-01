Allama Iqbal: Poet of the East

I used to sing his songs while in school. They are compulsory reading in JnK.

I have never said that.



He was a great Muslim poet with ideological mooring in Pan Islamism. He made no bones about it. The article also mentions that clearly. But he was not universal. Which is why his popularity has and will always be largely restricted to Muslims.

That said, I am proud of his Kashmiri heritage. I have read many of his works. Only Pakistan unfortunately does justice to his views. India teaches him upto his 'Indian patriot' phase, ignoring his later Islamic/Islamist works.



Go through Reconstruction of Religious Thought, one of his seminal works.

