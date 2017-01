Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says his Government is pursuing a policy to establish Pakistan’s identity as a minority-friendly country.The Prime Minister said followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction that Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Bhais are working hand in hand to defend the country and contribute their share to its peace and prosperity.Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Chairman Evacuee Trust Siddiqul Farooq were also present on the occasion.The water filtration plant will provide clean water to Hindus who come to visit Katas Raj.Well this ain't gonna go down well with ''some'' people.