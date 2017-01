Well Algeria could be but will not be. As a One of those "North africans" , Terrorism is not a problem anymore. neither in Tunisia neither in Algeria ( libya is another story) . Terrorist is used to lock and boost the security aspect of the country. it's a like a carrot, that they play with, waiting for foreign free $. The problem in north africa (except tunisia) is pluri-ethnic groups fighting for their "rightfull lands/history". Algeria+morroco and libya will never have peace if the etchnic aspect still exist today, either by parting the land or by assimilation. So if we have to choose who will most likely survive and grow will be Tunisia and then maybe marocco in the long term.

