The U.S. Navy has temporarily grounded its F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets and E/A-18G Growlers on Friday after an aircrew was injured and a Growler damaged in an undisclosed incident at a Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island.



The aircrew of an E/A-18G jet assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 132 was injured in an “on-deck emergency” at about 11AM on Friday, said the statement from Naval Air Forces.



Accordingly, all flight operations for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler fleet has been temporarily suspended as a safety precaution since they share common aircraft systems, added the Navy statement.

