Africa's naming traditions: Nine ways to name your child

Events surrounding birth

Yetunde (mother has come back) resembles her Nigerian grandmother who died before her birth





Ayodele (joy has come home) is a unisex name for a baby whose birth brought happiness to their Yoruba parents in Nigeria.

Yetunde or Yewande (mother has come back) is a Yoruba name given to a girl whose grandmother or other female relative died before she was born.

Adetokunbo (crown/wealth has come back home) is a unisex Yoruba name often given to a child born abroad.

Ajuji (born on a rubbish heap) is a Hausa name given to a baby after those born before it failed to survive. It is believed that giving the child a "terrible" name will deceive evil spirits into thinking the child is not loved and as a result, allow it to live.

Kgomotso and Pumza (comfort) are given to babies born shortly after a death or tragedy in Sesotho and Xhosa families in South Africa.

Kiptanui and Cheptanui are often given to babies whose mothers may have suffered extreme difficulties during childbirth among the Kalenjin ethnic group in Kenya.

Kimaiyo and Jemaiyo are names sometimes given to baby boys and girls whose births coincide with men drinking locally brewed beer (Maiywek) among the Kalenjins.

Misrak (east) was given to an Ethiopian baby girl whose father was in Japan at the time she was born.

Lindiwe (we have waited) is an isiZulu name often given to a baby girl after a long line of boys.



Emotional warnings

Some names, especially in Zimbabwe, reflect the mood or circumstance of the family at the time of birth. Some of them serve as warnings or rebukes.



Nhamo means misfortune

Maidei asks the question "What did you want?"

Manyara tells someone "You have been humbled"

Yananiso means bringing the family together

Sometimes these names are translated into English, where they can sound quite surprising, for example: Airforce; Kissmore; Brilliant; Psychology; Hatred; Nomatter; Jealous; Furious or Hardlife.



But this is not unique to Zimbabwe.



Gospel Mavutula from neighbouring Malawi was originally named Misery but decided it was too negative and changed it.



"I was born at a period when my parents were miserable," he told the BBC.



He said his parents, both teachers, had been experiencing pressure at work and problems with their neighbours and this influenced his birth name.



"I have avoided that scenario by giving nice names to my children," he added.







Gospel says his life took a positive turn after changing his name from Misery

Celebrity culture

Order of birth

Day-born names

Canadian-born Ghanaian Efua, a Friday-born, was not given a western name

Monday - Kojo (male), Adwoa (female)

Tuesday - Kwabena (male), Abena (female)

Wednesday - Kwaku (male), Ekua (female)

Thursday - Yaw (male), Yaa (female)

Friday - Kofi (male), Efua (female)

Saturday - Kwame (male), Ama (female)

Sunday - Akwesi (male), Akosua, (female)

Faith-based names

Three-year-old Xolawubo's name carries the message the creator (God) is greater than voodoo





Olusegun means God conquers (Yoruba, Nigeria)

Hailemariam means the power of Mary (Ethiopia)

Mawufemor means God's way (Ewe ethnic group in Togo, Ghana, Benin)

Makafui means I will praise God (Ewe ethnic group in Togo, Ghana, Benin)

Day and night

Kibet means day and Kiplagat means night (Kalenjin in Kenya)

Mumbua and Wambua means rainy season for boys and girls (Kamba in Kenya)

Olweny means time of war (Luo)

Yunwa means hunger or time of famine (Hausa)

Omondi (dawn)

Okinyi (morning)

Onyango (mid-morning)

Ochieng' (sunny midday)

Otieno (night)

Oduor (midnight)

Meet the ancestors

Parents often name children after respected elderly relatives

Rude nicknames

