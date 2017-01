It comes as no surprise that Mamata Banerjee’s government forced the Calcutta Club to cancel a scheduled talk by author and political commentator Tarek Fatah who is well-known for his views against radical Islam and Pakistan.

The event was scheduled to take place on January 7. It was to be attended by some of the biggest names in foreign policy, Balochistan affairs and Kashmir issues.

Announcing that the talk had been cancelled, Fatah posted two posters of the event. He pointed out that the state government had forced Calcutta Club to remove the mention of Kashmir from the first poster.