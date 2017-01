“The government must arrest admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’ page and bring them to court for inciting violence against missing activists,”

for those who dont know salman haider is a PhD scholar and professor at fatima jinnah university islamabad.



he is not the first victim, anyone who raises his voice to show dissent or support human rights of the marginalized communities or people who have been wronged by, are abducted or killed in pakistan via religious terrorists like mumtaz qadri and his supporters, who happen to be admins of pakistan defence page too.