Aamir Liaquat destroys RAW's dog Tarek Fateh on tv, exposed his untruths to the world

Aamir Liaquat is someone who many love and hate but can't ignore. Aamir Liaquat recently joined Bol tv and took over as talk show host, and he has become a sensation all over prime time due to his bashing of Pakistan's enemies, which Pakistani paid agents like Hamid Mir or Shahzeb khanzada, etc. failed to do, all these years.



Today is probably the best show he did doing it completely on RAW backed dog Tarek Fateh and his twisted untruths that he sells as real on indian television and targets indian muslims in particular. It also showed how RAW agents like Tarek FAteh are using Muslims and Pakistanis lack of knowledge to twist the fact and use it as his own version with no one to react, even religious muslim scholars tend to stay away. Aamir liaquat bashed him and his knowledge in amazing manner, enjoy :





