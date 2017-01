A Dedicated Thread to the F. WILLIAM ENGDAHL

F. William Engdahl is an award-winning geopolitical analyst, strategic risk consultant, author, professor and lecturer.

Frederick William Engdahl (born 1944 in USA)

The Incredible Trump Deception - F. William Engdahl, #356 by Guns and Butter [AUDIO]

We examine some of the early political appointments of the new Trump administration and the geopolitical shift in American foreign policy that it represents. The powers behind the Trump presidency - the Netanyahu Likud connected think-tank, The Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, including General Mike Flynn, Walid Phares; James Woolsey, and Michael Ledeen, among others; an attack on the nuclear deal with Iran; the failed strategy of using radical political Islam to destabilize and destroy countries; a strengthened alliance between Russia, China and Iran; the failed CIA coup in Turkey of July 2016; a strong dollar policy and a weakened European Union; rising interest rates and concomitant flight capital to a Wall Street safe-haven; making America great again by re-building Americas defense industry infrastructure.