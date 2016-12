6.“I don’t have tattoos because I donate blood very often,” Ronaldo once said

5.The three time ballon d’or winner donated £5 million in Nepal earthquake relief fund.

4.He donated his shirt to a young boy who kept playing football during earthquake in Nepal

3.In 2012, he sold the Golden Boot he won in 2011 for 1.5million to support a Palestinian school in Gaza

2.The former Manchester United player recently donated his win bonus of €600,000 to a charity organization



1.Cristiano Ronaldo and UEFA gave 100,000 euros to support International Committee of the Red Cross for the physical rehabilitation programme in Afghanistan