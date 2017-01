Shahadat hai matloob e maqsood momin

Na male ghaneemat na kishwar e kushai

Something like that



That is the reason why such surveys always have high hopes from the Army. The people in Pakistan are not afraid of death and that is one of the reason for so many suicide bomb blasts as well. They also think the way way that if war takes place, the least our people will be bothered about is the loss of soldier as someone else with more energy will replace it, the motive has to be achieved.



PS: Not saying whether its right or wrong but the general perception is such that if war breaks out, the people will happily offer their life to defend the nation or even invade India

