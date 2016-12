On October 16 Sepoy Sudees Kumar was killed in Pakistani troops firing along LoC in Rajouri.



On October 22, a BSF jawan Gurnam Singh, who was critically injured in Pakistani troops firing on October 20, succumbed.



The next day another BSF jawan Sushil kumar was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the IB in RS Pura sector.



Four days later (October 27), BSF Head Constable Jitendra Kumar was killed in Pak firing along the IB in Jammu district.



Oct 27, army man Sandeep Singh Rawat was killed during a gunfight with infiltrating militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.



The next day, militants assisted by Pakistani troops cover fire conducted a cross-LoC attack in Machil sector of Kupwara district. The militants killed an army man Mandeep Singh, 26, and beheaded his body before fleeing back. One militant was also killed in retaliatory firing.



A BSF jawan Nitin Subhash was killed in Pakistani troops firing in Machil sector of Kupwara on the same day.



After a brief lull in firing for over a week, two soldiers were killed in Pakistani troops firing along LoC in Poonch district on November 6.



Two days later, two more army men Naik H K Yadava and Naik Prem Singh were killed in cross-border shelling along LoC in Rajouri district.



On November 9, a soldier was killed in sniper fire of Pakistani troops in Machil sector of Kupwara district.



Three days later, an army man Gunner Harsit Bhadouria was killed in Pakistani troops firing along LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district.



On November 21, a BSF head constable Rai Singh was killed in Pakistani troops mortar along LoC in Rajouri district.



A day later, Pakistan’s notorious Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistan army commandos and militants launched a cross-LoC raid in Machil sector and killed three soldiers. Body of one of the soldier was beheaded by the BAT team.

but you contradict your army and media figures.another indian newspaper also gives the count on 21 november. one day later on 22 november, 3 more were killed.Now3 killed in pampore7 in nagrota1 killed on 24 novemberTotal=11now total indian soldiers killed =20+11=31. No policemen died post uri. 2 dies after burhan wani death only before uri.Sir stop lying and giving your own break downs.20 more dead have been not told to you but neutral newspaper and indian newspaper gave the figure 51.Note:and i am in no mood to debate indo pak history. thank u.