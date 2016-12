50 days of demonetisation: Why isn't the RBI declaring how much money has come back into banks?



Prime Minister Modi has a lot to say about demonetisation but his government is stonewalling RTI queries.



The reasons for demonetisation have never been clear. From declaring war on black money to terror funding, from fake currency to corruption, and finally becoming a cashless (or less-cash) economy, multiple reasons have been cited by senior cabinet ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But with 50 days of demonetisation over, there is still no official transparency on how and why the decision was taken.



Please share details of all meetings held, including details of who attended them, to plan the demonetisation drive. Please clear legible copies of the minutes of the meeting and the agenda of all meetings that were held for demonetisation. Please share details and legible copies of all studies, representations, that were received for taking the decision in demonetisation. Please share copies of all letters, notes shared or sent to the RBI and other banks in regard to the demonetisation.

It has stopped revealing how much of currency has been returned to the system.

There is no data on how much money has been caught or detected as “black money”.

There is no clarity on what led to this decision – black money, fake Indian currency, corruption, and so on. Clearly, going digital and cashless was added much later as a reason.

How much old money has been caught while it was being laundered.

How much new money has been detected being hoarded after laundering the old money.

