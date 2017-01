Enjoy variety of cuisine at restaurants that offer stunning views and fabulous outdoor dining experience in IslamabadIslamabad recently has received the first outburst of rain this winter season and the people of Islamabad just cannot get enough of it. People on social media came out louder than the thunders appreciating and thanking Allah for the much-needed blessing. So it has finally started to rain, the mercury has finally dropped and what next, well, of course FOOD!!! Food has always remained an element of beauty for all the seasons, however, the winter season spoils us even more. This sort of weather is perfect to sit out enjoy the chill effect of weather and have some mouthwatering food. In order to make the weather more enjoyable we have managed to pull a list of restaurants that one should visit for enjoying the weather and making your taste buds feel it as well.1. La MontanaLocated at Pir Sohawa, La Montana has been in the food scene for few years now and it has managed to build a strong place in the food market. With the outdoor seating and the scenic views of Islamabad, it is undoubtedly one of the best places to enjoy food with your friends, family and loved ones. With a variety of options to choose from, La Montana has all sorts of cuisines to offer for all types of food lovers. Plus you will be happy with the services they offer.2. Atrio Cafe and GrillThe Heart of Islamabad, the Jinnah Super F7 is perhaps the most versatile place to dine out. This place has both local and international chains of restaurants. Atrio cafe and grill is one such dining place, located across the Saeed Book bank, with ample of parking space. You have the option to dine indoors and if you want you can choose the rooftop that is covered with a small marquee enough to cover you from the harshness of the weather. Their signature dishes are the steaks and they manage to do a good job with the desi cuisines as well.3. Street 1 CafeThe Kohsar market is famous for serving the western cuisine and has a few good restaurants to choose from. However, Street 1 Cafe is indeed one of the favourite food places in Kohsar. With a cozy outdoor environment it is perhaps the best option if you are looking to dine in on some exotic western cuisine. The outside seating at Street 1 Cafe, with heating and proper cover, is one of the best places to enjoy dine out experience in Islamabad.4. La TerrazzaLocated on the 3rd floor of Centaurus Mall, facing Margalla Hills and other Islamabad attractions, La Terrazza offers some great Italian cuisine as well as a variety of food. The cozy ambiance and comfortable seating arrangement makes this restaurant one of the best places to visit. Eating out at the lavish terrace of LaTerrazza you will not only savour variety of cuisine but also stunning views and fabulous outdoor dining experience in Islamabad.5. MeatExDesi food lovers often have to struggle in order to find a good combination of Bar BQ and Karahais. MeatEx is the answer to the calls of all desi food lovers. Next to the flower market of F6, the place has only dine-outout option. It has a beautiful environment that gives you a feeling of dining in at a personal garden, especially with those comfy garden chairs and tables, which makes this place a must visit for the Karhai and Bar BQ lovers. They offer a variety of Bar BQs to offer and the taste is not matched by any other restaurant.And if you are low on cash there is Muhammadi Nihari House