In 2016, Pakistan’s economy had reached a pivotal point where it needed a national consensus to move ahead with privatisation and restructuring of loss-making enterprises. It failed to cash on the opportunity. The three mammoth taxpayer money guzzlers – Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Railways – could not be privatised or restructured.



Power sector bleeding could not be stopped and circular debt again piled up to Rs665 billion, including arrears parked in a power holding company. However, the Ministry of Water and Power did slightly improve bill collection and marginally reduced line losses.



On the taxation front, from retailers to property dealers, almost everyone won tax concessions due to the weakening writ of the government. They availed the schemes to whiten their hidden assets but in return, the FBR got nothing.