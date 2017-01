most latest data available from 2015

In 2015



34,651

727

48x

but rape is also under reported in USA, UK, China, Sweden, South Africa, and india itself.

police departments eliminated or undercounted rapes

2nd in entire world when it comes to child sex abuse (Pakistan is not even in top 10). child sex abuse rate in india is much, much higher than that of Pakistan. Infact, according to official statistics , india is rankedin entire world when it comes to child sex abuse (Pakistan is not even in top 10).

In some threads, I saw gullible indians thinking that Pakistan is probably worst when it comes to rapes than india. Yes, there are indians THAT gullible who seriously believe that Pakistan, an Islamic society where rape carries death punishment, will have more rapes than india, where women assaults are NORMAL part of everyday routine?So I decided to look for the official figures and data (no wikipedia or blogs. I decided to dig up actual official records).So let's look at thefor both countries published by official and credible independent bodies.rapes were reported according to the official government statistics (National Crime Records Bureau)rapes were reported according to the Human Rights Commission of PakistanSo india hasmore rapes reported as compared to Pakistan!What barbaric backward savagesSome indians will try to hide this national embarrassment by stating this like "Oh rape is under reported in Pakistan that's why there is such a vast disparity among us"Yes, rape is indeed under reported in Pakistan---For example, according to the study by U.S department of Justice , 80% of sexual assaults and rapes on college campuses go unreported.Another study from National Research Council found that rape is "massively underreported" in the U.S. Furthermore, another 2014 study determined thatfrom official records in part to "create the illusion of success" in fighting violent crime.Under reporting of rape is aphenomenon.From indiaSource: More than 34,000 rape cases reported in India throughout 2015 In conclusion, rapes in india are an epidemic compared to Pakistan. india has 7x population of Pakistan but reports 47x more rapes than us!!!Lastly, this is a thread about rape against women. There is a separate category of sexual abuse of children. But even there,Source: http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/child-sexual-abuse-top-5-countries-highest-rates-1436162 But let's keep this thread focussed on the issue of rape for now