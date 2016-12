Chemical engineering is transformation of substances. I conjectured that any sort of chronic experience with transformation of substances will build an aptitude for CE.

These assumptions are more accurate than one would expect. When a plane has to turn it switches off the thrust and practically becomes a glider. So some people thought that those who are good at gliding will become excellent fighter pilots. During peacetime this hypothesis remained untested but during ww2 when there was a shortage of pilots due to their high casualty rate this principle turned out to be 100% true. With warring nations scrambling to areas with gliding tradition to get their pilots during the war.

Click to expand...