The girl who is presently pursuing polytechnic diploma course at a private college got the notice from

lawyer D Narender Rao, speaking to her better half Palsam Srikanth Goud

a couple days prior. Having no assets to battle the fight in court, she kept in touch with State Child Rights Association on Wednesday looking for offer assistance.



“She passed Class 10 in March a year ago and passing by her school-leaving declaration, she was born on March 3, 2000. It demonstrates she is still a minor. In this way, the marriage itself is illicit and requesting matrimonial rights from her is all the more unlawful.

We are thinking to move to the high court against Srikanth furthermore the lawyer, who issued see without trying to know her age,”

affiliation leader P Achyuta Rao told the media.