15 Signs You Can’t Live Without The Internet

1. You feel a rush of joy when you first turn on your laptop in the morning

2. You get seriously anxious when your internet is down

3. And you call your internet service provider without further ado

4. You have a special place in your heart for public places that offer free Wi-Fi

5. You slightly judge people who text you instead of WhatsApping

6. Instead of going on a date, you choose a good movie to have dinner with