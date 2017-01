12 Times You Realized You Were In An Awkward Relationship

With Your Darzi





1. The moment he took your naap



2. The first time you lied to him to get your clothes early



3. When he ruined the clothes you were eagerly dreaming about



4. When he got a little too possessive about your modesty when you wanted a deeper neck



5. When he tried to become a designer on your clothes



6. The time when he suddenly started lying to you



7. And when you decided you’d had enough of all his lies and delays and wanted to break it off with him