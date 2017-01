10 Tips for For Buyers On OLX

Don’t fall for unbelievably attractive offers. If it is too good to be true it usually is. Scammers make unbelievable offers to fool their counterparts. Compare more offers in case you have your doubts.

Ask for the condition of the item beforehand. Also finalize the price and the method of transaction/delivery. Preferably, meet the seller in person.

Pick a safe location. If buying a small item, meet in a public place with many people around you. Having a friend close by is a plus.

Inspect the item before purchasing or handing over money.

Ask the seller if they would be willing to give you a 24-hour period to make sure the item is fully functional.

Ask the seller to provide you with a copy of their CNIC (front only) with clear text regarding the checking warranty and preferably a signature. This can act as a receipt. At the very least you could have the same written on a blank piece of paper and validate it using the seller’s CNIC.

Take a picture of the item you purchased and the seller when you pay.

Collect the item and pay at the same time to avoid any trouble. Never trust someone you don’t know and transfer money in advance.

Do NOT give out your financial details.

If buying a car or a bike, confirm the documents via a third party to avoid being sold a stolen vehicle.

10 Tips for Sellers On OLX

Do not hide anything from the buyer. The responsibility of disclosing complete details rests with you.

If someone is paying you more than what you asked, leave it. More often than not, it’s the beginning of a scam.

Meet in a public place and have a friend close by.

Take full payment at the time of delivery.

Watch out for fake notes when paid. Don’t take money orders or cheques. Either get paid online (or via mobile wallets) immediately or get payment for your item in cash.

Ask for the buyer’s credentials if you receive a large bulk order. Also recommended is to sign a contract. This usually applies to business customers.

Make receipt in advance, even if it’s handwritten. Write your CNIC number, item name, check warranty duration, your signature. Ask the buyer to write their name and CNIC alongside.

Take a picture of the buyer, the receipt and the item, together, when you get paid.

Do not share your financial details other than the one necessary for payment.

If you are a regular seller, ask a courier service to deliver your items through Cash on Delivery (COD) while letting the buyer check the item after payment.

