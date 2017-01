GizChina readers would most probably be very aware of the Elife S5.5. The phone was once (not too long ago) known as the thinnest Android smartphone, and with a capable octa-core processor, the Elife S5.5 is no mug with processing prowess as well. A killer design, powerful internals and an extremely solid build are a trademark of the Gionee Elife S5.5. To top it off, the Elife S5.5 also comes with a 5-inch full HD display and a healthy 2GB of RAM!



The device exists in multiple markets albeit not with its original name. It seel in the USA with the Blu Vivo IV moniker, and is known as the Himax Pure S in Indonesia.

The Coolpad F1 has been a sought after device since the time of its launch. Buyers have taken to resellers to get the device, and even with the added costs the Coolpad F1 turns out to be a solid choice. It comes with a 5-inch display with a 720p resolution, but the star of the show is the 1.7GHz octa-core processor it hides beneath the display. There’s also 2GB of RAM to keep the show going, and usually a price tag that hovers around the $200 mark in various markets.



The Coolpad F1 is sold as the Micromax Canvas Nitro in India, and as the Himax Polymer in Indonesia. Note that both these markets are where Xiaomi is looking to introduce the Redmi Note next!





Gionee’s going to be a regular feature in this article, or so it appears by far. The Chinese manufacturer had for long been in the ODM/OEM business before stepping out to market its own devices.



The Elife E7 happens to be a very famous phone from the company. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 800 processor and some impressive camera tech, including a 16 mega-pixel rear camera. It’s almost been a year since its launch, but the device remains to be a popular one thanks to the aforementioned key specs.



Gionee's going to be a regular feature in this article, or so it appears by far. The Chinese manufacturer had for long been in the ODM/OEM business before stepping out to market its own devices.

The Elife E7 happens to be a very famous phone from the company. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 800 processor and some impressive camera tech, including a 16 mega-pixel rear camera. It's almost been a year since its launch, but the device remains to be a popular one thanks to the aforementioned key specs.

It sells in the US as the Blu Life Pure XL, in Europe as the Allview X1 Xtreme and as the Walton Primo ZX in Bangladesh.

The Oplus XonPhone 5 is fresh in our minds since it has been only less than a couple of weeks since we reviewed the phone here. It’s a steadily built phone, with a decent price tag and an average processor. However, it turns out the Oplus XonPhone 5 is a 1:1 replica of the Doogee Turbo which is a popular budget phone from China.



It comes with a 5-inch 720p screen, the ever so popular MediaTek MT6582 processor and 1GB of RAM. Oplus sells it for 7,999 INR in India which is an equivalent of about $130, and surprisingly, a lot of Chinese resellers offer the Chinese version aka the Doogee Turbo DG2014 for about the same price (even more, sometimes).



A lot of these phones are meant for OEM business, but many end up in the hands of resellers which are able to provide these devices at extremely low cost, which therefore makes them extremely popular.



There are a lot of Chinese phones that although are quite popular, often don't have a company name before the model number. The T908 is one such phone. It's again a clone of the OPPO N1/OPPO N1 Mini like the iNew V8, but it comes with a much smaller — 4.5-inch — screen. It also comes with a dual-core 1.3GHz processor, 512MB/1GB of RAM and support for 3G networks.

A lot of these phones are meant for OEM business, but many end up in the hands of resellers which are able to provide these devices at extremely low cost, which therefore makes them extremely popular.

The T908 is sold in Indonesia as the Mito Selfie A77



Elephone P2000 – iberry Auxus Note