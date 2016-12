‘Star Wars II?’ Obama signs defence bill calling for space-based missile systems

Pentagon urged to develop orbiting defence systems, a hawkish move critics call an expensive fantasy, similar to former president Ronald Reagan’s ‘Star Wars programme’ in the 1980s

Together, the provisions signal that the US will seek to use advanced technology to defeat both small-scale and large-scale nuclear attacks.

Obama with Secretary of State John Kerry and Defence Secretary Ash Carter (AP)