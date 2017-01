Steel company world wide are going through very tough time. China alone has the steel producing capacity equal to that of whole world. They are dumping the goods just covering variable costs. Steel plants are closing every where. In this circumstances it will not be easy for pakistan to run its own plant unless pakistan impose very very high dumping duty and ready to pay a very high cost for domestic production.



The other problem Pakistan will face is the variety of steel. Steel has numerous varieties. The steel produced by pakistan steel plant will hardly be able to meet requirement in few areas. The only way pakistan can produce and use steel is a fully protective measure and ready to pay high cost to boost domestic industries.

